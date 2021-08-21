Menu

Canada

Legault reiterates its offer to welcome Afghan refugees in Quebec

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 21, 2021 12:41 pm
Quebec Premier Francois Legault . View image in full screen
Quebec Premier Francois Legault . Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec Premier François Legault reiterated his intention to help Afghan refugees who will find asylum in Canada.

In a message posted on his Facebook page on Saturday, Mr. Legault wrote that the government would do its part to welcome as many refugees as possible, “especially women victims of persecution.”

Earlier this week, he said Quebec was ready

to welcome a number of Afghan refugees.

The Prime Minister did not specify how his government intends to help those who settle in Quebec.

Federal Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino announced on Friday that his department will speed up the process of evacuating and welcoming families of interpreters and others who have contributed to the Canadian mission in Afghanistan.

Premier Legault wanted to console the Quebec soldiers who took part in the Canadian intervention in Afghanistan. They could be tempted that their presence was useless since the Taliban have regained power, 20 years after the invasion of the country by the United States.

“It really shouldn’t be easy to see the situation change so quickly, but at the same time, that doesn’t mean you did it all in vain,” he said. Al-Qaeda terrorists responsible for the September 11 attacks. You have made it possible for thousands of girls to go to school freely and to be ambitious. You have helped a whole population to free themselves from the yoke of the Taliban. ”

He added that the intervention in Afghanistan had made progress there. "It is certain that we would have liked more lasting progress, but the fact remains that your missions have brought a lot of positive for almost two decades. You can still be proud of that. Me, in any case, I am very proud of our Quebec soldiers."

It is certain that we would have liked more lasting progress, but the fact remains that your missions have brought a lot of positive for nearly two decades. You can still be proud of this. In any case, I am very proud of our Quebec soldiers.

The Prime Minister also said he was “shocked by the images of fear and anguish which reached us.”

Mr. Legault said he feared for the living conditions of Afghan women. “Whether we agree or not with the Western intervention, it shivers down your spine when you think about what awaits these little girls and women in the months to come,” he said.

He says the plight of Afghan women should convince our society to stand up for gender equality “with even more energy and pride”.

Chaos escalates at Kabul airport as Afghans try to flee Taliban

 

© 2021 The Canadian Press
