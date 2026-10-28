Empty WestJet plane, catering truck collide at Toronto Pearson airport

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A WestJet plane collided with a catering truck as it was being towed from a gate at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Tuesday, though officials say no one was on board.

The Transportation Safety Board said in an email that the incident occurred during pushback from the gate just before 8:15 p.m.

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“The WestJet Boeing 737 was being repositioned under tow when it came into contact with a catering truck,” a spokesperson for the TSB said.

No flight crew or passengers were on board when the collision occurred, and the TSB said there was “no intention of flight.”

WestJet confirmed in an email that an “aircraft winglet” made contact with a parked catering truck while it was being towed to an overnight parking pad.

No one was injured, the TSB added.

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The TSB said it was gathering information at this time, but no investigators were being deployed.