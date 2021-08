Send this page to someone via email

A 43-year-old man has been sent to a Toronto area hospital with life-altering injuries after a motorcycle crash in Georgian Bay, Ont., on Thursday evening.

According to police, the motorcycle left the road surface of Muskoka Road 34 between Art’s Lane and Trillium Lane when it hit a rock face.

Following the crash, Muskoka Road 34 was closed in both directions.

The investigation is ongoing.

