Winnipeg man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Higgins Avenue assault

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Winnipeg man is facing second-degree murder charges in connection with the city’s 30th homicide of 2021.

Norman Richard Pruden, 37, was originally arrested for aggravated assault after an altercation with 41-year-old Ifa Germosa at a Higgins Avenue establishment on Monday night.

When Germosa later died of his injuries in hospital, the charges were upgraded.

Police said they believe the two men — who didn’t know each other — got into a verbal argument, which led to the victim being seriously assaulted with a weapon outside the building.

Pruden was detained in custody.

0:25 Winnipeg man, 41, killed in city’s 30th homicide of the year Winnipeg man, 41, killed in city’s 30th homicide of the year

Advertisement