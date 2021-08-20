Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Winnipeg man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Higgins Avenue assault

By Sam Thompson CJOB
Posted August 20, 2021 12:37 pm
Police have made an arrest in an assault on Higgins Avenue that has been upgraded to second-degree murder.
Police have made an arrest in an assault on Higgins Avenue that has been upgraded to second-degree murder. Global News

A Winnipeg man is facing second-degree murder charges in connection with the city’s 30th homicide of 2021.

Norman Richard Pruden, 37, was originally arrested for aggravated assault after an altercation with 41-year-old Ifa Germosa at a Higgins Avenue establishment on Monday night.

When Germosa later died of his injuries in hospital, the charges were upgraded.

Read more: Winnipeg man, 41, killed in city’s 30th homicide of the year

Police said they believe the two men — who didn’t know each other — got into a verbal argument, which led to the victim being seriously assaulted with a weapon outside the building.

Pruden was detained in custody.

Winnipeg man, 41, killed in city's 30th homicide of the year
Winnipeg man, 41, killed in city’s 30th homicide of the year

 

