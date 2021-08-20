Winnipeg man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Higgins Avenue assault

A Winnipeg man is facing second-degree murder charges in connection with the city’s 30th homicide of 2021.
Norman Richard Pruden, 37, was originally arrested for aggravated assault after an altercation with 41-year-old Ifa Germosa at a Higgins Avenue establishment on Monday night.
When Germosa later died of his injuries in hospital, the charges were upgraded.
Police said they believe the two men — who didn’t know each other — got into a verbal argument, which led to the victim being seriously assaulted with a weapon outside the building.
Trending Stories
Pruden was detained in custody.
Winnipeg man, 41, killed in city’s 30th homicide of the year
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments