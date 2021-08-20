Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Ottawa, eastern Ontario under weekend heat warning

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted August 20, 2021 10:15 am
Click to play video: 'What can Canadians do to avert climate crisis?' What can Canadians do to avert climate crisis?
Environmental Defence’s Senior Climate and Energy Program Manager Julia Levin breaks down the latest UN climate change report ‘Code Red for Humanity’ and the need to take action to avert the disaster. – Aug 11, 2021

Ottawa and regions in eastern Ontario are expected to be blanketed by heat and humidity through the weekend, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency issued a heat warning blanketing eastern Ontario from Pembroke in the west to Cornwall in the east, including areas as far south as Smiths Falls.

Read more: Climate change spiraling out of control, U.N. report says

In Ottawa, temperatures on Friday are expected to hit 30 to 32 C, with Humidex values as high as 40. Overnight, temperatures are expected to drop to 20 C.

Trending Stories

The heat is expected to last through Sunday, with cooler temperatures returning on Monday, Environment Canada said.

Ottawa is opening cooling centres at the following locations from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday:

Story continues below advertisement
  • Plant Recreation Centre, 930 Somerset St. W.
  • Overbrook Community Centre 33 Quill St.
  • Ottawa City Hall, 110 Laurier Ave. W., first floor of the Heritage Building
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagOttawa weather tagOttawa Forecast tagOttawa heat warning tagottawa heat wave tagOttawa cooling centres tagOttawa heat tageastern ontario heat wave tagOttawa high temperatures tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers