Ottawa, eastern Ontario under weekend heat warning

Ottawa and regions in eastern Ontario are expected to be blanketed by heat and humidity through the weekend, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency issued a heat warning blanketing eastern Ontario from Pembroke in the west to Cornwall in the east, including areas as far south as Smiths Falls.

In Ottawa, temperatures on Friday are expected to hit 30 to 32 C, with Humidex values as high as 40. Overnight, temperatures are expected to drop to 20 C.

The heat is expected to last through Sunday, with cooler temperatures returning on Monday, Environment Canada said.

Ottawa is opening cooling centres at the following locations from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday:

Plant Recreation Centre, 930 Somerset St. W.

Overbrook Community Centre 33 Quill St.

Ottawa City Hall, 110 Laurier Ave. W., first floor of the Heritage Building