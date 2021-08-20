U.S. extending land border restrictions with Canada, Mexico for another 30 days

Send this page to someone via email

Canadians won’t be able to drive into the United States for vacation for another month, Global News has learned.

A spokesperson with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) told Global News on Friday that America’s land and ferry crossings with Canada and Mexico will be closed until at least Sept. 21.

“To minimize the spread of COVID-19, including the Delta variant, the United States is extending restrictions on non-essential travel at our land and ferry crossings with Canada and Mexico through September 21, while continuing to ensure the flow of essential trade and travel,” the spokesperson wrote.

“In coordination with public health and medical experts, DHS continues working closely with its partners across the United States and internationally to determine how to safely and sustainably resume normal travel.”

4:37 Canada welcomes back Americans with relaxed border rules Canada welcomes back Americans with relaxed border rules – Aug 10, 2021

The U.S. land border with Canada, which has been closed for non-essential travel since March 2020, was set to lift on Saturday but has been extended before. The U.S. has been dealing with a fourth wave of COVID-19, driven by the Delta variant.

The decision does not impact air travel. Canadian officials allowed fully vaccinated Americans to drive into the country for leisurely reasons earlier this month. Canada is also dealing with a fourth wave.

Canada is set to allow fully vaccinated international travellers on Sept. 7.

Businesses in Canada and the U.S., particularly the travel and airline industries, have pushed for an end to restrictions on non-essential travel between the two countries, which were imposed in March 2020 early in the pandemic.

More to come.

— with files from Reuters