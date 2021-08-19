Menu

Comments

Crime

14 people face charges, two still at large in Norway House sexual assault investigation

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted August 19, 2021 11:50 pm
Arrest warrants have been issued for Travis Apetagon, left, and Cody Monias, right, in a Norway House sexual assault investigation.
Arrest warrants have been issued for Travis Apetagon, left, and Cody Monias, right, in a Norway House sexual assault investigation. Manitoba RCMP

Norway House RCMP are still looking for two men as part of an aggravated sexual assault investigation, which led to charges for more than a dozen people.

It happened on August 11, when a 34-year-old woman came running out of a house where officers were and yelled at a police vehicle for help.

Police noticed she had numerous injuries and she claimed she had been held against her will and repeatedly assaulted.

She was eventually taken to hospital in Winnipeg in stable condition.

Officers entered the home to find 11 people who were all arrested in connection to the assault.

They range from 17 to 52 years old.

In total, 14 people have been charged with aggravated sexual assault and forcible confinement.

The two suspects still on the loose are Cody Monias and Travis Apetagon from Norway House.

Anyone with information can contact the Norway House RCMP at 204-359-6483 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

