RCMP search for missing Portage la Prairie teen

RCMP in Portage la Prairie are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Phoenix Raven Myran was last seen in Portage on August 16 and made contact with her mother via text message on August 17. She has not been heard from or seen since, but is believed to still be in Portage.

She is 5’4″, weighs around 95 pounds and has shoulder-length brown hair and was last seen wearing black clothes and carrying a yellow backpack

Anyone with information can contact Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit secure tip online at http://www.manitobacrimestoppers.com