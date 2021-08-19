Hello! Curious black bear surprises B.C. residents

Send this page to someone via email

Some Prince George, B.C., residents got a shock recently when a black bear became a little too curious about what they were having for lunch.

Gerwin Uy and a co-worker were at a home near Tabor Lake on Monday when they spotted a black bear in the yard.

While that is not very uncommon a site, things got a lot more interesting for them when the bear decided to approach the house.

The bear then tried to get in and could be seen smelling the air in anticipation of food.

Uy said when the bear couldn’t get in the first window, it circled the house and tried almost every other window before eventually giving up. Thankfully.

He said it still managed to wander the backyard for about 15 more minutes and ended up leaving.