Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Hello! Curious black bear surprises B.C. residents

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 19, 2021 4:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Close encounter with curious black bear in Prince George' Close encounter with curious black bear in Prince George
It’s not every day you see a bear this close up while on the job. Prince George’s Gerwin Uy captured this footage of a bear coming right up to the windows of the home in the Tabor Lake area.

Some Prince George, B.C., residents got a shock recently when a black bear became a little too curious about what they were having for lunch.

Gerwin Uy and a co-worker were at a home near Tabor Lake on Monday when they spotted a black bear in the yard.

While that is not very uncommon a site, things got a lot more interesting for them when the bear decided to approach the house.

The bear then tried to get in and could be seen smelling the air in anticipation of food.

Click to play video: 'Family of bears takes a dip in Coquitlam Pool' Family of bears takes a dip in Coquitlam Pool
Family of bears takes a dip in Coquitlam Pool – Jun 27, 2021

Read more: How to prepare before encountering a bear

Story continues below advertisement

Uy said when the bear couldn’t get in the first window, it circled the house and tried almost every other window before eventually giving up. Thankfully.

He said it still managed to wander the backyard for about 15 more minutes and ended up leaving.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Prince George tagBlack Bear tagBlack bear video tagBC black bear tagBC black bear video tagBlack bear Prince George tagBlack bear video BC tagPrince George bear tagPrince George bear video tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers