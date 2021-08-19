As B.C. wildfire firefighters head back to camp, these residents line the streets to cheer them on

Send this page to someone via email

After a long day of battling the massive White Rock Lake fire, burning in B.C.’s Interior, residents of Vernon want to make sure the firefighters know they are appreciated.

They line the streets as the firefighters return to their camp, exhausted and in need of a break.

Residents hold signs showing their encouragement. They cheer, clap, ring bells and wave to the returning trucks.

The firefighters return to camp for the night to get some rest and eat before heading back out to the fire lines the next morning.

Among all the bad fire news in the province, this is something I’m super pumped to be able to show! People in Vernon are lining up each day to cheer firefighters at shift change. Awesome stuff. pic.twitter.com/mNu7Oxyp6W — Emad Agahi (@emadagahi) August 18, 2021

3:08 The devastation and heartbreak of the White Rock Lake fire The devastation and heartbreak of the White Rock Lake fire

The White Rock Lake fire is a massive 81,139 hectares in size.

It remains out of control.

There are 278 wildland firefighters battling the blaze, along with 88 structure protection personnel, 14 helicopters, 19 danger tree assessors/fallers and 91 pieces of heavy equipment.

Suppression efforts continue on all flanks of the wildfire, with the most active area on Wednesday along Westside Road, north of Fintry Park where current drought conditions are already causing fuels to dry out again.

A 50-kilometre contingency guard has been established south of the fire perimeter from Chapperon Lake moving eastward towards Fintry Park.

On the east flank, crews, equipment, and aerial resources will continue to defend pre-established containment lines above communities. Heavy equipment continues to work on constructing containment lines from Birch Crescent to Naswhito Creek and from Beau Road to Cherry Plantation.

On the northeast flank, south of Glenemma, heavy equipment continues to construct guards from Irish Creek, working westward, and from Cedar Creek working eastward.

On the north flank, firefighters are holding the line where a successfully planned ignition was recently completed.