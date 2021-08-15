Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
BC Wildfire
August 15 2021 6:16pm
01:39

A look at the White Rock Lake wildfire from the Vernon area

Extended video taken on Sunday showing the White Rock Lake wildfire burning across the lake from the Tronson area.

Advertisement

Video Home