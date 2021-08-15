BC Wildfire August 15 2021 6:16pm 01:39 A look at the White Rock Lake wildfire from the Vernon area Extended video taken on Sunday showing the White Rock Lake wildfire burning across the lake from the Tronson area. White Rock Lake Fire Sunday Update: Gusting winds, increased fire activity expected REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8114533/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8114533/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?