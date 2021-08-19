COVID-19: MLHU reports 23 more cases, test positivity rate rises to 1.8%

Send this page to someone via email

Jump to: Hospitalizations – Outbreaks – Vaccinations and testing – Ontario – Elgin and Oxford – Huron and Perth – Sarnia and Lambton

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) added 23 more COVID-19 cases while the number of recoveries increased by 13 on Thursday.



The total case count increased by 22, however, to 13,034 with 133 active cases, 12,669 recoveries and 232 total deaths reported.

The most recent death was recorded on Saturday and involved a woman in her 60s who was not associated with a long-term care or retirement home.

Story continues below advertisement

Of all the cases reported since July 8, the health unit says 61.46 per cent involved people who were entirely unvaccinated, 22.92 were among the partially vaccinated, 13.28 per cent involved people who were fully vaccinated and 2.34 per cent involved people who were not yet protected by vaccination (i.e. became infected less than 14 days after receiving their first dose of vaccine).

The number of confirmed variant of concern cases increased by four to at 3,686.

The breakdown of known variant cases is as follows:

3,383 cases of the Alpha variant

174 cases of the Delta variant

123 cases of the Gamma variant

two cases of the Beta variant

one case of the Kappa variant

one case of the Zeta variant

There are also two cases listed using the old code numbers, one described as B.1.617 and another listed as B.1.617.3.

A total of 11,764 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in London since the pandemic began, while 383 have been in Middlesex Centre and 337 in Strathroy-Caradoc.

Further information can be found on the health unit’s summary of COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London.

Hospitalizations

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) says it is caring for eight inpatients with COVID-19, an increase of one from Wednesday, with five or fewer of those patients in the intensive care unit.

Story continues below advertisement

In an effort to protect the privacy of patients, LHSC only provides specific numbers when there are more than five patients.

Fewer than five LHSC employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

At St. Joseph’s Health Care London, the organization is reporting one case involving a patient or resident at Parkwood Institute’s Mental Health Care Building. It is not associated with an outbreak.



3:04 City of Toronto, TTC makes COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for all workers City of Toronto, TTC makes COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for all workers

Institutional outbreaks

The MLHU declared an outbreak on the first floor of Grand Wood Park retirement home on Aug. 13.

MLHU reported an outbreak tied to Lost Love Social House in downtown London on Wednesday, Aug. 18 involving at least five cases.

Story continues below advertisement

An outbreak tied to a downtown London restaurant first reported August 15 is ongoing. The health unit says there are a total of 15 cases among patrons of Delilah’s at 209 John Street and four secondary cases associated with the outbreak.



While there is currently no outbreak associated with Kidzone Day Care Centre, the health unit says there is one confirmed case involving the child care centre.

As well, there is one confirmed case at Kilworth Children’s Centre’s summer camp school age program day camp in Komoka and one case at Simply Kids Childcare summer day camp in London. Neither involves outbreaks.

Vaccinations and testing

The MLHU has resumed administering vaccinations for 11-year-olds turning 12 by the end of this year effective Wednesday.

According to the most recent vaccine data from the MLHU, as of the end of day August 14, 82 per cent of residents 12 and older have had at least one dose and 72.6 per cent are fully vaccinated.

According to the MLHU, since July 8, all deaths reported in the region were among people who were entirely unvaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

Only one fully vaccinated individual has been hospitalized since that time, accounting for 7.14 per cent of all hospitalizations.

Of all cases reported since July 8, only 13.28 per cent (or 51 of 384 cases) involved people who were fully vaccinated.

On the health unit’s website, residents can find information on pop-up clinics, mass vaccination clinics and pharmacies; guidance for anyone vaccinated outside of the province or country; transportation support for those in need; and more.

Anyone looking to be tested for COVID-19 can find information about locations of testing sites on the health unit’s website.

The test positivity rate in the region was 1.8 per cent for the week of Aug. 8, up from 1.3 per cent for the week of Aug. 1.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario

Ontario reported 531 cases on Thursday, 382 of which were among unvaccinated individuals, 46 among partially vaccinated people, 75 involving fully vaccinated people, and 28 listed as unknown.

According to Thursday’s report, 116 cases were recorded in Toronto, 63 in Peel Region, 62 in York Region, 46 in Hamilton, 43 in Windsor-Essex. All other health units reported fewer than 40 new cases.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,448 as 17 deaths were recorded. However, 15 deaths occurred more than two months ago and was included in today’s report due to a data system cleanup, the ministry of health said.

Of the population age 12 and older, 74.2 per cent are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 81.8 per cent have had at least one dose.

Story continues below advertisement

Elgin and Oxford

Southwestern Public Health reported two cases on Thursday and three recoveries for a total of 4,032 cases with 23 active, 3,925 recoveries and 84 deaths.

Of the 23 active cases, 10 are in St. Thomas and three each are in Woodstock and Aylmer. Per-municipality case counts can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

One person is currently hospitalized with COVID-19, according to SWPH.



The number of variant of concern cases has increased by 10 to 950, with 769 of those listed as the Alpha variant, 126 the Delta (an increase of eight) and 55 the Beta (an increase of two).



There are no active institutional outbreaks reported in the region.

The region’s test positivity rate was 1.9 for the week of Aug. 8, up from 1.4 per cent for the week of Aug. 1.

SWPH has expanded access to COVID-19 vaccines to all children who turn 12 in 2021.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Aug. 17, SWPH says 80.6 per cent of its residents aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 71.6 per cent have had two doses.

Information on where to get vaccinated, vaccine eligibility and booking and cancelling appointments can be found on the health unit’s website.

People can also add their names on a weekly basis to the health unit’s same-day vaccination list, also known as the Cancellation List.

Select pharmacies in the region are also continuing to offer COVID-19 vaccine shots.

1:49 Nearly 95,000 COVID-19 cases reported among health-care workers in Canada Nearly 95,000 COVID-19 cases reported among health-care workers in Canada

Sarnia and Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported two COVID-19 cases on Thursday and two recoveries for a total of 3,662 cases with 17 active, 3,577 recoveries and 68 deaths.

Story continues below advertisement

The most recent death, involving someone in their 70s, was reported on July 26.

LPH says the update in the number of variant of concern cases has been delayed but as of Wednesday it stood at 690.

According to Bluewater Health, there are no patients hospitalized with COVID-19, a decrease from one on Wednesday.



Lambton Public Health is not reporting any active outbreaks in the region.

The region’s test positivity rate was 1.29 per cent for the week of Aug. 8, up from was 0.34 per cent for the week of Aug. 1.

As of Thursday, 76.6 per cent of residents 12 and older have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 70.2 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Those who are able to get vaccinated on short notice are encouraged to sign up for Lambton Public Health’s daily Vaccine Standby List.

Residents can book and re-book COVID-19 vaccine appointments using the health unit’s registration page. People can also call the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222.

Story continues below advertisement

Information on pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines can be found on the province’s website.



Huron and Perth

Global News is awaiting Thursday’s data from Huron Perth Public Health.

On Wednesday, HPPH reported three cases and four recoveries, for a total of 1,983 cases with 17 active, 1,909 recoveries, and 57 deaths.

The number of cases confirmed to involve a variant of concern was unchanged at 369.

Read more: Toronto hospital network considering placing unvaccinated staff on unpaid leave

Of the 17 active cases, nine were in North Perth and four were in Stratford. Case counts by municipality can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

No one was listed as hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

There was one active community outbreak, but HPPH has not provided any details about it. The health unit says it only discloses details of non-institutional outbreaks “if contact tracing cannot be completed and we determine there may be a risk to the public.”

There were two confirmed COVID-19 cases involving a health-care worker, according to HPPH.

Story continues below advertisement

The region’s test positivity rate was 1.1 per cent for the week of Aug. 1, up from 0.3 per cent for the week of July 25.

HPPH’s vaccine dashboard showed that as of Monday, 79.0 per cent of residents age 12 and older have had at least one dose while 71.3 per cent are fully vaccinated.

HPPH is providing “more options to make it easier for residents to get vaccinated, including walk-ins, evening hours, pop-up locations and a drive-thru clinic.” Further information can be found on the health unit’s website.

Information on pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines can be found on the province’s website.

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues