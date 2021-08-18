Stay tuned for answers on COVID-19 vaccine policies: Budweiser Gardens

Budweiser Gardens, an arena and concert venue that sits in the heart of London, Ont., says it’s still seeking information after a pair of industry counterparts announced upcoming COVID-19 vaccination policies.

On Tuesday, Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) announced patrons and staff will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result in order to access any of its properties. Those properties include Scotiabank Arena, BMO Field, Coca-Cola Coliseum, the Ford Performance Centre and the OVO Athletic Centre.

On Wednesday, Live Nation Canada followed suit and announced ticket holders will need to meet the same requirements before they’re granted entry to its concerts.

Brian Ohl, the general manager for Budweiser Gardens, says a decision regarding potential policies has not been made at the arena, but he plans to consult with peers in the entertainment and venue industry on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

“Certainly, the Live Nation announcement and the Maple Leaf Sports one has gotten everybody’s attention,” Ohl said.

“Both of those organizations are kind of drivers of what goes on in the entertainment and sports world in Canada.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Both of those organizations are kind of drivers of what goes on in the entertainment and sports world in Canada."

Budweiser Gardens was already open to accommodating the vaccine policies of some artists set to perform at the venue, which may include only allowing fully vaccinated people into backstage areas, Ohl said.

The general manager said the decision from Live Nation, which frequently offers concerts at Budweiser Gardens, will most likely impact the London venue, along with most venues throughout the country.

On Sept. 3, Budweiser Gardens is set to host an OHL exhibition game between the London Knights and the Sarnia Sting, meaning the arena faces a tight deadline as it races to find answers to lingering questions surrounding vaccine policies.

“The biggest and most obvious is what are you going to require as proof of vaccination?” Ohl said.

“Obviously, with the province and their announcement earlier this week about staying in (Step Three of Ontario’s reopening plan), it doesn’t have as big of an impact, but if we have 9,000 people, how are you going to check vaccinations for all those people and get people in in a timely manner?”

Story continues below advertisement

After consulting with industry peers, including checking how MLSE plans on carrying out its policy, Ohl said the next step would be checking in with the Middlesex-London Health Unit. In the meantime, he’s asking Londoners to stay tuned for further information.

“I wish the answers were coming quicker, but we have to do our due diligence,” Ohl added.

“It’s been a busy week for announcements.”

2:44 Ontario unveils new COVID-19 safety measures ahead of ‘difficult’ fall Ontario unveils new COVID-19 safety measures ahead of ‘difficult’ fall