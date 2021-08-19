SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Kingston and the Islands now has a full roster of federal election candidates

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 19, 2021 11:42 am
With the PPC announcing their candidate for Kingston and the Islands, the riding now has a full list candidates list of those running in the 2021 election. View image in full screen
With the PPC announcing their candidate for Kingston and the Islands, the riding now has a full list candidates list of those running in the 2021 election. Global Kingston

With the Peoples Party of Canada announcing its candidate for Kingston and the Islands, the riding now has a full list of candidates for the upcoming federal election.

Shelley Sayle-Udall will be representing the PPC in the riding. Sayle-Udall has yet to respond to a request for further information about herself or her campaign.

Shelley Sayle-Udall View image in full screen
Shelley Sayle-Udall. Shelley Sayle-Udall

She will face up against four other opponents in the Sept. 20 election: Liberal incumbent Mark Gerretsen; Conservative candidate and local councillor Gary Oosterhof; New Democratic Party candidate Vic Sahai; and Green Party candidate Wagi Khan.

Read more: Canada election: Kingston and the Islands

With the election called on Sunday, it has taken most of the week for all the major parties to get candidates chosen for the riding.

The riding has been Liberal since 1988, with former MP Peter Miliken holding the seat for 20 years until 2008, then passing it off to Liberal MP Ted Hsu, who will represent the Liberals in the next provincial election. Gerretsen won first in 2015, and took the seat again in 2019.

Click to play video: 'Some people in Kingston react to heading to the polls' Some people in Kingston react to heading to the polls
Some people in Kingston react to heading to the polls
