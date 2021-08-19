Kingston and the Islands now has a full roster of federal election candidates

Send this page to someone via email

With the Peoples Party of Canada announcing its candidate for Kingston and the Islands, the riding now has a full list of candidates for the upcoming federal election.

Shelley Sayle-Udall will be representing the PPC in the riding. Sayle-Udall has yet to respond to a request for further information about herself or her campaign.

Shelley Sayle-Udall.

She will face up against four other opponents in the Sept. 20 election: Liberal incumbent Mark Gerretsen; Conservative candidate and local councillor Gary Oosterhof; New Democratic Party candidate Vic Sahai; and Green Party candidate Wagi Khan.

With the election called on Sunday, it has taken most of the week for all the major parties to get candidates chosen for the riding.

The riding has been Liberal since 1988, with former MP Peter Miliken holding the seat for 20 years until 2008, then passing it off to Liberal MP Ted Hsu, who will represent the Liberals in the next provincial election. Gerretsen won first in 2015, and took the seat again in 2019.

