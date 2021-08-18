Menu

Environment

69-year-old man latest victim of coyote attack in Stanley Park

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 18, 2021 9:09 pm
An aggressive coyote has bitten yet another person in Stanley Park. View image in full screen
An aggressive coyote has bitten yet another person in Stanley Park. Getty Images

Aggressive coyotes in Vancouver’s Stanley Park have struck once again, this time biting a 69-year-old man.

The BC Conservation Officer Service said the latest attack happened around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, as the man was walking on a trail just north of Second Beach.

Read more: Man bitten by coyote near Stanley Park Pitch & Putt

Conservation officers were unable to investigate as the attack was not immediately reported, the service said.

It came just a day after two people were bitten around 1:30 a.m. in the south end of the park, and is the latest in a string of dozens of similar incidents since December.

Click to play video: 'Five-year-old boy attacked by coyote in Prospect Point' Five-year-old boy attacked by coyote in Prospect Point
Five-year-old boy attacked by coyote in Prospect Point – Aug 11, 2021

Last week, coyotes attacked a five-year-old child and a jogger.

The Conservation Officer Service says it is “strongly” urging people to stay out of the park.

Read more: 5-year-old bitten by coyote at Stanley Park

People who do use the park are being urged to use “abundant caution, as there is a high risk of encountering an aggressive coyote,” particularly at dawn and dusk.

The Stanley Park Ecological Society website tells park visitors never to feed coyotes and to shout, wave their arms or throw rocks or dirt near the animals if they appear curious or begin to approach.

