Canada

5-year-old bitten by coyote at Stanley Park

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted August 11, 2021 3:27 pm
A sign posted in Stanley Park warns people not to feed coyotes in January, 2021. View image in full screen
A sign posted in Stanley Park warns people not to feed coyotes in January, 2021. Simon Little / Global News

Conservation officers are investigating after a young boy was bitten on the leg by a coyote in Stanley Park on Tuesday night.

The coyote lunged at the boy, who was running ahead of his family during a walk along Prospect Point around 9:30 p.m., according to the British Columbia’s Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS).

Click to play video: 'Coyote attacks hurting Stanley Park businesses' Coyote attacks hurting Stanley Park businesses
Coyote attacks hurting Stanley Park businesses – Jul 18, 2021

The boy’s parents chased the coyote away. He was treated for minor injuries and was later released.

The attack is the latest in more than 35 such incidents since last December, including one that injured a toddler last month. The BCCOS said four coyotes were euthanized following that attack.

Read more: Four coyotes euthanized after toddler attacked in Stanley Park

The BCCOS continues to urge the public to stay out of Stanley Park. Those who do visit the park should exercise caution.

Conservation officers are patrolling the park on Wednesday. The service said it is working with wildlife biologists, park rangers, area organizations and the municipality to find ways to reduce human-coyote conflicts.

The Stanley Park Ecological Society website tells park visitors never to feed coyotes and to shout, wave their arms or throw rocks or dirt near the animals if they appear curious or begin to approach.

— With files from The Canadian Press

