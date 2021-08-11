5-year-old bitten by coyote at Stanley Park

Send this page to someone via email

Conservation officers are investigating after a young boy was bitten on the leg by a coyote in Stanley Park on Tuesday night.

The coyote lunged at the boy, who was running ahead of his family during a walk along Prospect Point around 9:30 p.m., according to the British Columbia’s Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS).

The boy’s parents chased the coyote away. He was treated for minor injuries and was later released.

The attack is the latest in more than 35 such incidents since last December, including one that injured a toddler last month. The BCCOS said four coyotes were euthanized following that attack.

The BCCOS continues to urge the public to stay out of Stanley Park. Those who do visit the park should exercise caution.

Conservation officers are patrolling the park on Wednesday. The service said it is working with wildlife biologists, park rangers, area organizations and the municipality to find ways to reduce human-coyote conflicts.

The Stanley Park Ecological Society website tells park visitors never to feed coyotes and to shout, wave their arms or throw rocks or dirt near the animals if they appear curious or begin to approach.

— With files from The Canadian Press