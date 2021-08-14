Man bitten by coyote near Stanley Park Pitch & Putt

Send this page to someone via email

There has been another coyote attack in Stanley Park.

Conservation officers said a man was walking near the Stanley Park Pitch & Putt around 9 p.m. Friday when he was bitten on the leg by a coyote. The man suffered minor injuries.

Conservation officers are urging people to stay out of the park or face the risk of encountering an aggressive coyote, particularly during dawn or dusk hours, when the animals tend to be more active.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service said it is patrolling the park and stepping up trapping efforts in certain areas.

The service said it is working with wildlife biologists, park rangers, area organizations and the municipality to find ways to reduce human-coyote conflicts.

The attack is the latest in more than three dozen such incidents since last December, including one that injured a toddler last month. The conservation service said four coyotes were euthanized following that attack.

Earlier this week, a five-year-old was bitten by a coyote near the Prospect Point area.

The Stanley Park Ecological Society website tells park visitors never to feed coyotes and to shout, wave their arms or throw rocks or dirt near the animals if they appear curious or begin to approach.

— with files from The Canadian Press