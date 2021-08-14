Menu

Environment

Man bitten by coyote near Stanley Park Pitch & Putt

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted August 14, 2021 5:33 pm
A sign posted in Stanley Park warns people not to feed coyotes in January, 2021. View image in full screen
A sign posted in Stanley Park warns people not to feed coyotes in January, 2021. Simon Little / Global News

There has been another coyote attack in Stanley Park.

Conservation officers said a man was walking near the Stanley Park Pitch & Putt around 9 p.m. Friday when he was bitten on the leg by a coyote. The man suffered minor injuries.

Click to play video: 'Five-year-old boy attacked by coyote in Prospect Point' Five-year-old boy attacked by coyote in Prospect Point
Five-year-old boy attacked by coyote in Prospect Point

Conservation officers are urging people to stay out of the park or face the risk of encountering an aggressive coyote, particularly during dawn or dusk hours, when the animals tend to be more active.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service said it is patrolling the park and stepping up trapping efforts in certain areas.

Click to play video: 'Coyote attacks hurting Stanley Park businesses' Coyote attacks hurting Stanley Park businesses
Coyote attacks hurting Stanley Park businesses – Jul 18, 2021

The service said it is working with wildlife biologists, park rangers, area organizations and the municipality to find ways to reduce human-coyote conflicts.

The attack is the latest in more than three dozen such incidents since last December, including one that injured a toddler last month. The conservation service said four coyotes were euthanized following that attack.

Read more: Yet another coyote attack in Vancouver’s Stanley Park

Earlier this week, a five-year-old was bitten by a coyote near the Prospect Point area.

The Stanley Park Ecological Society website tells park visitors never to feed coyotes and to shout, wave their arms or throw rocks or dirt near the animals if they appear curious or begin to approach.

— with files from The Canadian Press

