Canada

Calgary police, fire department investigate grass fire not believed to be accidental

By Adam Toy 770 CHQR
Posted August 18, 2021 6:51 pm
A file photo of a Calgary Fire Department fire truck. View image in full screen
A file photo of a Calgary Fire Department fire truck. Getty Images

Authorities are looking for leads on five grass fires Wednesday afternoon they believe are not accidental.

Just before 2:30 p.m., Calgary 911 received calls about multiple spot fires threatening buildings and businesses at the corner of McKnight Blvd N.E. and Edmonton Trail N.E.

Employees from a trio of automotive parts, service and dealerships used hoses and fire extinguishers to contain three fires before Calgary Fire Department crews were able to arrive.

Trending Stories

“There were a total of five fires reported in the area and they are not believed to be accidental,” a City of Calgary news release said.

Fire crews were able to extinguish all five fires.

Fire and police are investigating the fires and are asking anyone in the area with photos, video or information about the fires to email piofire@calgary.ca.

