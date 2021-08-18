Crews making progress on Mount Law wildfire, say officials

Send this page to someone via email

Local officials say crews are continuing to make progress on the Mount Law wildfire that’s burning in the Central Okanagan.

Located near a West Kelowna neighbourhood, the blaze is still estimated at 800 hectares, as it was on Monday after roaring to life on Sunday afternoon.

On Wednesday, Central Okanagan Emergency Operations (CORE) said 32 firefighting personnel are battling the fire, along with 10 trucks.

According to BC Wildfire, six water skimmers and four retardant air tankers are also involved.

In other news, CORE said two properties on McIver Road have been downgraded from an evacuation order to an alert.

The two properties are 3660 McIver Road and 3680 McIver Road.

However, 15 properties will remain on evacuation order. They are:

3713 to 3725 Emerald Rd. 3658 to 3760 Gates Rd. 3250 Highway 97 3704 to 3770 Turnbull Rd.

Boundaries of the evacuation alert area include properties north of Highway 97C South, including Paradise Valley, and all properties south and west of Glenrosa Road.

A detailed map showing the remaining alert and order areas is available at Central Okanagan Emergency Operations.

“I am grateful for all the support our community has received to battle the fire and we really appreciate the cooperation of residents with crews that are still working in the area,” said Jason Brolund, West Kelowna’s fire chief.

Brolund said not only are BC Wildfire crews on scene, but also crews from fire departments in North Cowichan, Willowbrook, Port Hardy, Port McNeill, Woss (Lake) and Sundre, Alta., along with police and private equipment operators.

CORE says returning residents may encounter various hazards on private properties as a result of the forest fire.

“Active fire suppression work continues throughout the area of the fire, be respectful and stay out of the way of emergency vehicles and crews,” said CORE. “Do not block access to streets or properties.”

Following two days of cool temperatures, CORE noted that warmer weather is in the forecast.

Earlier in the week, Environment Canada was projecting a mix of sun and cloud on Thursday, followed by cloudy skies Friday through Monday.

Now, however, sunny skies are forecasted for Friday and Saturday, with highs in the 24-25 Celsius range, though a 70 per cent chance of showers is projected for Sunday and a 60 per cent chance on Monday.

