Concordia University of Edmonton acquires historic Magrath Mansion

Send this page to someone via email

The historic Magrath Mansion in Edmonton’s Highlands community has a new owner.

Concordia University of Edmonton has acquired the the Ada Boulevard mansion from the Braaksma family in what the university says is the largest individual gift in its history.

“The Magrath Mansion is an important part of Edmonton’s history,” Concordia University president and vice chancellor Dr. Tim Loreman said in a news release.

“We are grateful for the Braaksma family’s generosity, and we are looking forward to inviting our students, faculty, staff, and community to learn about the property’s history, be inspired by its architecture, and continue creating its legacy.”

Built in 1912 by William J. Magrath, the house features six bedrooms, five bathrooms and three full kitchens, all of which have been restored. The building, which sits on five city lots overlooking the North Saskatchewan River, was designated a provincial historic resource in 1975.

Story continues below advertisement

It had been owned by the Braaksma family since 2000 before hitting the market last early year at $5.25 million.

“The Magrath Mansion has been an important part of so many lives,” said Nellie Braaksma.

“When we bought the mansion, we wanted to restore it and extend its presence in the community. Since then, we’ve been fortunate to welcome visitors from around the world to the property to admire and appreciate it, and I am very happy that it will continue to have a presence and make an impact as part of CUE.”

1:32 Historic Magrath mansion in Edmonton listed for sale at $5.25M Historic Magrath mansion in Edmonton listed for sale at $5.25M – May 27, 2020

The university said the home was valued at $3.175 million and this real estate donation was the largest individual gift — valued at $1.425 million — it has received to date.

Story continues below advertisement

“The rest of the money we paid in cash, which is $1.75 million,” Loreman explained.

The university is committed to maintaining the property and plans to use it as a community gathering space and venue for events, fundraisers, conferences, seminars and student-centered programming.

“The possibilities are endless,” said James Wakelin, president of the Concordia Students’ Association. “We are excited to start brainstorming and imagining how we can use the space provided by the Magrath Mansion to serve and deliver programming to students.”