Edmonton’s historic Magrath Mansion up for sale for $5.25M

For those in the market for a new home in Edmonton, a one-of-a-kind property is now up for grabs.

The historic Magrath Mansion in the city’s Highlands neighbourhood is for sale for $5.25 million.

“We get a sense of history just walking down the street,” area resident Yessy Byl said on Wednesday.

Built in 1912 by William J. Magrath, the house features six bedrooms, five bathrooms and three full kitchens, all painstakingly restored.

“There was lots of craftsmanship, detail — there’s painted ceilings that were touched up with artists,” realtor Cheryl Watt said.

“It’s really a little gem on the city’s riverbank there,” said Dan Rose with the Edmonton Historical Board.

Historians say it’s important to remember what the house symbolizes. The Magraths developed the Highlands community and made their fortunes in real estate but then lost it all. Rose said theirs is an Alberta story of boom and bust.

“It really tells us about the story of ourselves,” he explained.

“I think it’s through buildings like that… we can have a better understanding of our city, our local economy, where we come from, how we might get over things like economic adversity.”

Once the house sells, another chapter in the home’s history will be written.

“I really hope that whoever buys it really values the historic nature of the house and contributes to the community as well,” Byl said.

For those interested in purchasing this piece of history, showings are available by appointment only.