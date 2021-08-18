SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

23 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 18, 2021 4:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario unveils new COVID-19 safety measures ahead of ‘difficult’ fall' Ontario unveils new COVID-19 safety measures ahead of ‘difficult’ fall
The province’s mandated vaccine policy requires hospitals, as well as home-care and community service providers to either make sure staff are fully vaccinated, ensure they have a medical reason as why they’re not, or ensure they take an educational session about vaccines.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 23 new COVID-19 cases in the region on Wednesday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 12,562, including 255 deaths.

Local public health also reported 16 new cases of a COVID-19 variant on Wednesday, bringing that total to 5,191, including 78 cases that are active.

Read more: Ontario government mandating COVID-19 vaccine policies for high-risk settings

Eleven of the new cases are in Barrie, while four are in Orillia and two are in Bradford.

The rest are in Collingwood, Innisfil, New Tecumseth, Oro-Medonte, Ramara and Wasaga Beach.

Seven of the new cases are community-acquired, while two are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case and two are outbreak-related. The rest are all still under investigation.

Meanwhile, 70.4 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 62.5 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Read more: Ontario reports nearly 500 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Of the region’s total 12,562 COVID-19 cases, 97 per cent — or 12,182 — have recovered, while four people are currently in hospital.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 485 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 556,920, including 9,431 deaths.

Click to play video: 'New directive from Ontario will ask employees to share their vaccination status' New directive from Ontario will ask employees to share their vaccination status
