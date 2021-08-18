Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

12 charged after 11-month ‘Project Icarus’ drug and gun investigation: Halton police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 18, 2021 1:07 pm
Police say 12 people are facing a combined 44 charges in an ongoing joint services investigation tied to illicit street drugs and firearms in Southern Ontario. View image in full screen
Police say 12 people are facing a combined 44 charges in an ongoing joint services investigation tied to illicit street drugs and firearms in Southern Ontario. Halton Regional Police

Police have charged 12 people in a joint investigation tied to the trafficking of illicit street drugs and possession of firearms in southern Ontario.

Halton police say the offences are in connection with the “Project Icarus” probe launched in October of 2020 – which is now complete after the laying of 44 charges.

The 11-month operation involved Halton and Peel police, as well as the Canada Border Services Agency and Criminal Intelligence Service Ontario.

Read more: Hamilton Police nab 6 in ‘Project Purple Rain’ drug investigation

Cocaine, ecstasy (MDMA) and bulk cannabis were the drugs seized along with a pair of handguns, a 12 gauge shotgun, magazines and over 1,000 rounds of ammunition.

“Other items seized of note include illicit opioids – fentanyl, oxycodone and morphine – more than $100,000 in currency, jewelry and motor vehicles,” Halton police said in a release.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The accused include seven from the Toronto-area, a pair from Burlington, two from London and one man from Hamilton.

Read more: Halton police reporting increases in high-end auto thefts using technology

A 32-year-old man from Burlington faces the most charges, 15, tied to possession of firearms and trafficking.

“Icarus has removed drugs, guns and criminals from the streets of not just Halton but the entire GTA. I’m extremely proud of the work done by all the officers involved,” Halton deputy chief Jeff Hill said in a statement.

Click to play video: 'Sherway Gardens mall in lockdown after shots fired between 2 groups, Toronto police say' Sherway Gardens mall in lockdown after shots fired between 2 groups, Toronto police say
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagpeel regional police tagHamilton news tagDrug Trafficking tagFirearms tagHalton Regional Police tagToronto News tagIllicit drugs tagCanadian Border Services taghalton news tagProject Icarus tagpossesion of firearms tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers