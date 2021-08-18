12 charged after 11-month ‘Project Icarus’ drug and gun investigation: Halton police

Send this page to someone via email

Police have charged 12 people in a joint investigation tied to the trafficking of illicit street drugs and possession of firearms in southern Ontario.

Halton police say the offences are in connection with the “Project Icarus” probe launched in October of 2020 – which is now complete after the laying of 44 charges.

The 11-month operation involved Halton and Peel police, as well as the Canada Border Services Agency and Criminal Intelligence Service Ontario.

Cocaine, ecstasy (MDMA) and bulk cannabis were the drugs seized along with a pair of handguns, a 12 gauge shotgun, magazines and over 1,000 rounds of ammunition.

“Other items seized of note include illicit opioids – fentanyl, oxycodone and morphine – more than $100,000 in currency, jewelry and motor vehicles,” Halton police said in a release.

The accused include seven from the Toronto-area, a pair from Burlington, two from London and one man from Hamilton.

A 32-year-old man from Burlington faces the most charges, 15, tied to possession of firearms and trafficking.

“Icarus has removed drugs, guns and criminals from the streets of not just Halton but the entire GTA. I’m extremely proud of the work done by all the officers involved,” Halton deputy chief Jeff Hill said in a statement.