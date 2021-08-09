Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
August 9 2021 6:49pm
01:58

Appeal for help after shooting in Toronto that left 2 dead, 2 injured

Toronto police have released new information in Sunday’s brazen shooting in Kensington market that left two men dead and two others wounded. Morganne Campbell reports.

