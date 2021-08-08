2 dead, 2 injured after shooting in downtown Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have died and two people have been injured after a shooting in downtown Toronto, police say.

Emergency crews were called to Spadina Avenue near Oxford Street, south of College Street, before 6 a.m. on Sunday.

According to an update posted on the Toronto Police Service’s Twitter account, there were multiple reports two people were shot. After officers arrived, it was reported four people in total were found with gunshot wounds.

The post said two people died at the scene and two others were taken to a hospital with undisclosed injuries.

An update was expected to be given by officers sometime on Sunday. However, anyone with information about the incident was asked to call 416-808-2222.

Meanwhile, the TTC reported 510 Spadina vehicles were being detoured along College Street, Bathurst Street and Dundas Street West due to the police investigation.

More to come.

SHOOTING: (UPDATE)

Spadina Ave & Oxford St

– police o/s

– Duty Inspector & Media Officer attending the scene, will be providing updates upon arrival

– any info on the shooting please call 416-808-2222

– @CanStopCrime 222-TIPS (8477)#GO1494943

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 8, 2021

510 Spadina: Detour via Dundas St W, Bathurst St and College St due to police activity. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) August 8, 2021

