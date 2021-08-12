Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
August 12 2021 4:07pm
02:31

Car theft was caught on camera in Toronto’s Lawrence Park

As Catherine McDonald reports, Toronto police are reporting an increase in auto thefts and say despite the hot weather, it’s important to never leave your vehicle running if you’re running an errand.

