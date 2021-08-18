Missing woman spotted in Bowness, Montgomery and downtown Calgary: police

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are turning to the public for help locating a missing woman recently spotted throughout the city.

Lisa MacEachern, 51, has been missing since June 2018.

Three years later, in June 2021, police released photos of MacEachern and asked Calgarians for tips on her disappearance.

Since then, police said they’ve received calls from people who believe they’ve seen her in the communities of Bowness and Montgomery, and throughout the downtown core.

Police are asking anyone who lives or works in these areas and sees MacEachern to call their non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 as soon as possible.

“The investigation has been ongoing, and members of the Calgary Police Service missing persons team would like to identify and speak with anyone who may have information about MacEachern and her whereabouts after June 2018,” police said in a news release.

MacEachern is described as being five-foot-six inches tall and approximately 130 pounds with brown eyes and red hair.

She has tattoos on her shoulders of hearts and flowers.

Tips on her whereabouts can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.