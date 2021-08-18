Guelph police receive several more reports of a naked man in city parks

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say they are investigating after receiving several more reports of a nude man in city parks.

On Tuesday, police announced that a naked man had been spotted four different times over the past week at Margaret Greene Park on Westwood Road.

The first instance occurred at lunchtime last Thursday when the man was seen wearing women’s underwear which he allegedly removed as he walked toward a woman and a small child.

The following morning at around 9:20 a.m., a woman called to say a naked man had attempted to chat with her.

Both incidents occurred near the baseball diamonds.

Story continues below advertisement

On Sunday, at around 3:10, the man was again spotted by a woman who said he had initially attempted to approach her before he put his shorts on and left. He was then last seen walking on Westwood Road before turning to walk north on Rhonda Road.

Then on Monday morning, a woman was walking her dog on a trail headed toward the baseball diamond when she came across the nude man, who began approaching. Once she pulled out her phone, he put on some shorts and wandered off.

After police issued a release on the initial incident, several more people came forward to report other incidents at Margaret Greene Park as well as a pair of other parks.

On Tuesday, two residents called police to say they had seen the man at around 9 a.m. Sunday morning near the pedestrian bridge. A man reported yelling at the suspect before he quickly threw on shorts and took off but a woman says the suspect made vulgar gestures at her before he put on the shorts and left.

Read more: Guelph police investigate fire in transport truck trailer carrying cardboard

Within an hour, a woman reported walking in Exhibition Park when she spotted the suspect, naked on a bench near London Road. When the suspect noticed she was watching him, he put on a tank top, and walked off.

Story continues below advertisement

He was last seen in a newer model silver Toyota minivan, which was seen heading north on Exhibition Street.

A similar incident also reportedly took place on August 11 at Exhibition Park, when a woman was strolling through the park she saw a naked man seated on a bench close to London Road. Police say the woman turned away and the man left.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incidents to call Det. Const. Dave Gamsby of the Guelph Police Service Special Victims Unit at 519-824-1212, ext. 7505 or email him at dgamsby@guelphpolice.ca.