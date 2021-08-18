30-year-old man arrested after deadly head-on collision in Terrebonne

Send this page to someone via email

A 55-year-old motorist has died after a dramatic head-on collision in Terrebonne overnight.

The violent impact occurred around 2:55 a.m. Wednesday morning at the intersection of routes 337 and 335 in the La Plaine sector.

Police believe a Mazda 5 vehicle was travelling north at high speeds on Route 337 when it collided with a Mitsubishi Mirage subcompact travelling west on Route 335.

The force of the impact was so great that the Mitsubishi vehicle was overturned on its right side and tossed into shed at a nearby private residence.

Firefighters from the Terrebonne Fire Department removed the occupant of the Mitsubishi. The resident of Saint-Calixte was transported by ambulance to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The other driver, a 30-year-old man from Hagia Sophia, was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Interregional police arrested the driver of the Mazda 5 for dangerous driving causing death.

Only the two drivers were in the vehicles at the time of the crash.

The Sûreté du Québec is assisting in the ongoing investigation.