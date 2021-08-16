SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canada election: Terrebonne

By sahussein Global News
Posted August 16, 2021 11:30 am
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Terrebonne. View image in full screen
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Terrebonne. ELECTIONS CANADA

The riding of Terrebonne currently includes all parts of the Terrebonne, like Lachenaie and La Plaine. Prior to redistribution in 2012, it contained Blainville, but not the northern or eastern parts of Terrebonne, and was called Terrebonne—Blainville.

Terrebonne had been its own electoral district since Canada’s very first election in 1867, with the exception of the elections between 1997 and 2011, when it was Terrebonne—Blainville.

Voters elected Bloc Québécois members exclusively between 1993 and 2011 to this riding. It elected Liberal candidates in 19 of 20 elections from 1917 to 1984.

Current MP Michel Boudrias was first elected in 2015, representing the Bloc Québécois.

Candidates

Bloc Québécois: Michel Boudrias (incumbent)

