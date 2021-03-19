Terrebonne artist carves out smiles with sculptures along nature trail

Send this page to someone via email

For the past year, artist Patrick Jordan has carved by hand more than 15 sculptures in old pieces of wood along a nature trail in Terrebonne.

The North Shore resident has been busy chipping away at logs and dead trees in a wooded walking area near Parc des Méandres.

“It’s keeping me busy,” Jordan said.

The recent retiree picked up the chisel and axe two years ago and began carving wood sculptures as a hobby.

He decided one day to leave the workshop and venture into the woods with his tools.

His first creation was transforming a beaver-chewed log into a burly, moustache-wearing Santa Claus.

The figures are a common sight now in the forest.

Throughout the area, off the beaten path along the Mascouche River, a number of his art pieces can be found on downed and dying trees.

“I pick those because they are softer and I’m not harming them,” Jordan said.

Jordan has carved several designs, including a mallard duck, a dragon, a horse and a docked boat.

Using two axes and a chisel set, Jordan can spend up to three to four hours on one sculpture.

Some of the larger pieces took Jordan several days to complete.

“It takes some getting used to — sometimes you learn along the way,” Jordan said.

Once satisfied with his sculpture, Jordan adds colour using water-based paint to make the art “pop out” of the woods.

“People come from all over and love the work,” Jordan said.

“I see photos of my sculptures all over social media.”

Known as the artist of the forest online, Jordan says he kept making more of these carvings after noticing people went out of their way to enjoy them.

“It brightens up people’s day and gives them something to do outside during this pandemic,” Jordan said.

If you have a keen eye, you’ll be able to find all of these art pieces in the woods.

More are expected but once the warm weather hits, Jordan will take a pause from the wood chipping.

“They have enough to enjoy for this summer. I’ll be back next winter with more,” Jordan said.