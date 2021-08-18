Southern Quebec under special weather statement with heavy humidity and heat

Send this page to someone via email

A hot and humid air mass will gradually return to southern Quebec beginning Wednesday, according to Environment Canada, which has issued a series of special weather statements.

Temperatures will be around 30 degrees Celsius and with the humidex, it could feel more like 40 during the hottest days of Friday and Saturday.

The setting sun won’t bring much relief, according to Environment Canada, which predicts that nights will be uncomfortable, with nightly minimums hovering around 20 C from Wednesday until Monday.

Special weather reports were published Wednesday morning for the Outaouais, Pontiac, Laurentides, Montreal and Laval, Lanaudière, Montérégie, Estrie, Beauce, Mauricie and Quebec.

High heat and humidity pose risks for young children, pregnant women, the elderly, people with chronic illnesses and those who work or exercise outdoors.

