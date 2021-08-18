Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Southern Quebec under special weather statement with heavy humidity and heat

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 18, 2021 7:13 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning weather forecast: August 17, 2021' Global News Morning weather forecast: August 17, 2021
Eramelinda Boquer has Montreal's weather forecast for Tuesday August 17, 2021

A hot and humid air mass will gradually return to southern Quebec beginning Wednesday, according to Environment Canada, which has issued a series of special weather statements.

 READ MORE: Montreal under a heat warning for the entire work week by Environment Canada

Temperatures will be around 30 degrees Celsius and with the humidex, it could feel more like 40 during the hottest days of Friday and Saturday.

Trending Stories

The setting sun won’t bring much relief, according to Environment Canada, which predicts that nights will be uncomfortable, with nightly minimums hovering around 20 C from Wednesday until Monday.

Special weather reports were published Wednesday morning for the Outaouais, Pontiac, Laurentides, Montreal and Laval, Lanaudière, Montérégie, Estrie, Beauce, Mauricie and Quebec.

READ MORE: Extreme heat waves expected to happen every decade, U.N. climate report says

High heat and humidity pose risks for young children, pregnant women, the elderly, people with chronic illnesses and those who work or exercise outdoors.

Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Environment Canada tagWeather tagMontreal tagHeat tagHeat Warning tagClimate tagTemperatures tagHumid tagSouthern Quebec tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers