Mississauga bar advised to close as patrons told to get tested for COVID-19

Peel Public Health is advising everyone who attended a Mississauga bar over the past two weekends to get tested for COVID-19.

Health officials issued a news release Tuesday and said anyone who went to the &Company Resto Bar, located in the area of Hurontario Street and Burnhamthorpe Road West, from Aug. 6 to 8 and Aug. 13 to 15 should “seek immediate COVID-19 testing because of a possible exposure to COVID-19.”

Officials said it applies to all patrons and staff, regardless of whether or not they are fully vaccinated.

If anyone develops COVID-19 symptoms, they should self-isolate, officials said.

Peel Public Health said the bar has been advised to remain closed “until further notice.”

Details regarding any COVID-19 cases possibly linked to the establishment were not available as of Tuesday evening.