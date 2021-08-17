SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Mississauga bar advised to close as patrons told to get tested for COVID-19

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 17, 2021 9:47 pm
The &Company Resto Bar located on Enfield Place. View image in full screen
The &Company Resto Bar located on Enfield Place. Google Street View

Peel Public Health is advising everyone who attended a Mississauga bar over the past two weekends to get tested for COVID-19.

Health officials issued a news release Tuesday and said anyone who went to the &Company Resto Bar, located in the area of Hurontario Street and Burnhamthorpe Road West, from Aug. 6 to 8 and Aug. 13 to 15 should “seek immediate COVID-19 testing because of a possible exposure to COVID-19.”

Officials said it applies to all patrons and staff, regardless of whether or not they are fully vaccinated.

If anyone develops COVID-19 symptoms, they should self-isolate, officials said.

Peel Public Health said the bar has been advised to remain closed “until further notice.”

Details regarding any COVID-19 cases possibly linked to the establishment were not available as of Tuesday evening.

