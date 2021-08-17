Teachers’ union calls for vaccine mandate in Saskatchewan schools

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) is calling on the provincial government to implement a COVID-19 vaccination mandate before the upcoming school year.

It comes as case numbers start to rise and parts of Canada enter the fourth wave of the pandemic.

“Our preference would be that government shows leadership and says right from the top that everyone entering our school buildings must be double vaccinated if eligible,” STF president Patrick Maze said.

He added the mandate should extend to all teachers, school staff and students who are eligible to receive the vaccine.

Saskatchewan’s premier said the provincial government isn’t considering putting a mandate in place, but is asking people to roll up their sleeves and get the jab.

“Look at how effective vaccines are and please make your decision. I hope that decision is one that you go out and find a vaccine as soon as possible,” Scott Moe said during a press conference on Aug. 17.

School divisions across the province are coordinating their back-to-school plans.

Divisions in Regina and Saskatoon are working with local public health officials to determine what are appropriate health measures when the first bell rings.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority’s medical health officer for Saskatoon told Global News she couldn’t divulge any information as to what is in the plan, but it would reflect the COVID-19 challenges in Saskatoon.

“It is that balance of now that we’re here and this is our current epidemiology and what we’re going into in the fall, what makes the most sense for our school setting,” Dr. Jasmine Hasselback said on Aug. 12.

The STF wants to implement similar rules in schools as Saskatchewan universities that require proof of vaccination or regular testing.

Maze noted online learning is a viable option for people who choose not to be inoculated.

“It’s not ideal, but at the same point we know that with the fourth wave and the variants, we need to keep people safe and that’s our primary concern,” he said.

Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools aims to release its plan late this week or early next week.

The Saskatoon public school division added its plan could be announced early next week.

In Regina, both divisions intend to release their plans next week.

