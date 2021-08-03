Menu

Education

Regina school divisions preparing return-to-school plans

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted August 3, 2021 6:55 pm
Return to school plans for the 2021-2022 school year will be released by Regina school divisions later in August. View image in full screen
Return to school plans for the 2021-2022 school year will be released by Regina school divisions later in August. File / Global News

The first day of school is still a few weeks away, but preparations for the upcoming school year in Regina are already underway.

Regina Public Schools shared in a statement on Tuesday that more details of a safe return-to-school plan will be announced in the third week of August.

“This plan will rely on the expertise of public health experts and will build on the foundation of enhanced cleaning protocols, better ventilation and other public health measures that were used in schools and buildings in the previous school year,” reads the statement.

Read more: Saskatchewan students return to class this fall free of COVID-19 restrictions

“All parents and guardians can be confident that classes will resume on September 1, 2021.”

Regina Public Schools added that senior administration will be consulting with public health officials and taking direction as they develop their return-to-school plan.

No decisions have been made yet regarding physical distancing or mask use in schools.

The Regina Catholic School Division (RCSD) also provided an update on its school year preparations on Tuesday saying its intent to use new provincial framework to amend their 2021-2022 strategy.

Read more: Ontario government releases guidance for return of in-person classes at province’s schools

According to the division, that plan will be shared with families and staff the week of Aug. 23.

“Our intent is to employ the lessons of 2020-21 in our updated version while maintaining our commitment to the safety of students and staff,” explained RCSD.

Regina Catholic principals and vice-principals will provide individual school strategies in late August with plans going to school communities before the start of the school year.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan students return to class this fall free of COVID-19 restrictions' Saskatchewan students return to class this fall free of COVID-19 restrictions
Saskatchewan students return to class this fall free of COVID-19 restrictions – Jul 23, 2021
