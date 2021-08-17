3rd COVID-19 vaccine doses for international travel approved in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

People in Saskatchewan who received a combination of AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna can now receive a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to the provincial government.

It was announced on Tuesday afternoon that additional doses are permitted for those who may require them for international travel, effective immediately.

Government officials said some countries are requiring proof of vaccination with specific vaccines and those who received a combination can receive a third dose to match if their last vaccination was Pfizer or Moderna.

“Proof of intent to travel will not be required to receive the vaccination,” read a government statement.

“Individuals who received two doses of Covishield or Astra Zeneca are able to complete a schedule to support international travel requirements with two additional matching mRNA vaccines such as Pfizer or Moderna.

“All vaccines given in Canada are approved by Health Canada and are safe and effective, and offer good protection against all known strains of the virus including the Delta variant.”

The government advised people to watch for pop-up clinics and book appointments through pharmacies offering vaccinations.

Roughly 677,200 people have been fully vaccinated in the province, according to the government’s dashboard on Tuesday.

