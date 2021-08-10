Sask. communities near border thrilled to welcome back U.S. residents

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan communities near the Canada-U.S. border say they are ready to welcome back their neighbours from south of the border.

On Monday, after nearly 18 months of border restrictions due to COVID-19, travellers from the United States were finally permitted to visit Canada for non-essential purposes.

The updated restrictions allow only fully vaccinated American citizens and permanent residents to cross the border without having to quarantine. Those crossing the border have to give proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test.

Estevan is one of the municipalities that will benefit from the uptick in visitor traffic to southern Saskatchewan.

Roy Ludwig, mayor of Estevan, believes the border closure had a negative impact on his city’s economy over the last several months.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is a positive development and we are excited that our American neighbours can all come up and see us, do their shopping and visiting,” said Ludwig.

No rules have been eased yet to allow Canadians to travel across the border to the American side, however, Ludwig hopes that will change soon.

He said he has a son that lives in Texas and a visit with him is long overdue.

“He works down in Texas, so that will give my wife and I the opportunity to go down and see him if the Americans can reciprocate,” Ludwig mentioned.

“We’ve always had a close connection with our American neighbours. It’s not only a business relationship that our local businesses will benefit from, but it’s a positive development that relatives and friends can see each other again.”

Kelsey Manske, the community development officer with the town of Coronach, said having the border closed definitely put a damper on the community and limited things they were able to do.

Manske added there are many families in their community that have been eagerly anticipating the day they can see their family members from across the border again.

Story continues below advertisement

She said Coronach enjoys the benefits of being close to a border crossing, so Monday’s news was sort of a relief for the town.

“We like to really promote the border to our visitors and tourists who are coming to see the Big Muddy and the Badlands,” stated Manske.

“We miss our American friends. We are happy to welcome them back and we hope for things to be fully opened on both sides soon.”

Fully vaccinated international travellers will be allowed to enter Canada beginning Sept. 7.

1:50 Fully-vaccinated Americans can come to Canada, but it’s complicated Fully-vaccinated Americans can come to Canada, but it’s complicated