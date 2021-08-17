SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

15 additional COVID-19 cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 17, 2021 4:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario pausing COVID-19 reopening amid Delta variant fears' Ontario pausing COVID-19 reopening amid Delta variant fears
WATCH: Ontario’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore said on Tuesday that the province would pause its COVID-19 reopening plan as it fights to increase vaccination rates as it enters a fourth wave propelled by the Delta variant.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 15 new COVID-19 cases in the region on Tuesday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 12,541, including 255 deaths.

Local public health also reported 10 new cases of a COVID-19 variant on Tuesday, bringing that total to 5,184, including 86 cases that are active.

Read more: Ontario reports 348 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

Eight of the new cases are in Barrie, while two are in Bradford, one is in Clearview, one is in Essa, one is in Georgian Bay, one is in Orillia and another is in Oro-Medonte.

Three of the cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while three are community-acquired and the rest are under investigation.

Meanwhile, 70.4 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 62.3 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Read more: Ontario government mandating COVID-19 vaccine policies for high-risk settings

Of the region’s total 12,541 COVID-19 cases, 97 per cent — or 12,164 — have recovered, while two people are currently in hospital.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 348 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 556,435, including 9,428 deaths.

Click to play video: 'Ontario to offer 3rd COVID-19 shot to ‘vulnerable’ populations, 1st shot to ages 12+' Ontario to offer 3rd COVID-19 shot to ‘vulnerable’ populations, 1st shot to ages 12+
