Albertans with connections to earthquake-stricken Haiti help provide support

By Kim Smith Global News
Posted August 17, 2021 3:11 pm
Haiti resident flooded street earthquake View image in full screen
A resident crosses a flooded street the morning after Tropical Storm Grace swept over Trou Mahot, Haiti, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, three days after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake. AP Photo/Matias Delacroix

People around the world are watching in shock as tragedy unfolds in Haiti, and Albertans with connections to the tropical island are doing what they can to help.

Two days after a powerful earthquake hit the impoverished nation, Haiti is now dealing with heavy rain and strong winds from tropical storm Grace.

Click to play video: 'Haiti earthquake rescue efforts race against time as powerful storm bears down' Haiti earthquake rescue efforts race against time as powerful storm bears down
Haiti earthquake rescue efforts race against time as powerful storm bears down

The Haitian Organization of Edmonton (OHE) is raising money via a GoFundMe to send directly to a local organization in Haiti called Fondasyon Felicitee.

“We will request a report from them (showing) what they do with the fund,” Pierre Claude Robergeau, treasurer with the OHE, said.

READ MORE: Death toll from Haiti earthquake climbs to 1,419 as hospitals overwhelmed

Trending Stories

Robergeau has lived in Canada for 21 years, most of that time in Alberta. He still has many family members living in the southern part of Haiti, where Saturday’s earthquake struck.

“So far, I haven’t heard from some members of my family. We are still waiting. I don’t know if it’s a problem of network. Some of them are safe, but some of them, we don’t hear from them.”

Click to play video: 'Buildings damaged by deadly magnitude 7.2 earthquake in Haiti' Buildings damaged by deadly magnitude 7.2 earthquake in Haiti

On Monday, Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency raised the death toll from Saturday’s earthquake to 1,419 and the number of injured to 6,000.

Sarah Wallace, from Devon, Alta., spent 12 years in Haiti founding the organization Olive Tree Projects, which aims to help the children of Haiti through programs including foster care and maternal care.

Read more: Earthquake-stricken Haiti now bearing brunt of tropical storm Grace

Wallace was living in Haiti in 2010 when another catastrophic earthquake shook the country.

“They were struggling to begin with and, on top of that, to experience another earthquake, I know that the support that we provide means a lot,” she said. “On top of actually providing them with food or shelter, it even emotionally means a lot to them to know that there’s people there to help.”

Olive Tree Projects is now helping local Haitian organizations become operational again.

