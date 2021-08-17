‘We want peace’: Afghans in Kabul face uncertainty as Taliban tighten grip

On Sunday, Sidiqullah Sahel was working at his university in Kabul, Afghanistan when a security guard stopped him.

The Taliban were approaching, he said, and it was time to go.

Hours later, the nation’s capital belonged to the Islamist militants once again.

“We were told the Taliban would not enter the city, but within an hour or two they entered the city and had control of the entire city,” the 26-year-old lecturer told Global News Tuesday.

“Everyone shut down their shops, their markets, bazaars and everything was closed.”

View image in full screen Taliban fighters stand guard at an entrance gate outside the Interior Ministry in Kabul on Aug. 17, 2021. Javed Tanveer / AFP via Getty Images

The Taliban, which was ousted from leadership when the War on Terror began following the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, have captured the majority of Afghanistan following a two-decades-long war led by the United States.

With the Aug. 31 U.S. forces withdrawal looming, the insurgents have stormed across the country in recent weeks, capturing all major cities as Afghan security forces trained and equipped by the U.S. and its allies dissolved and fled.

Thousands have been attempting to leave the country in fears the Taliban will reimpose strict Islamic law they had when they controlled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001. Some were so desperate to escape that they were seen on Monday holding onto an American military jet as it took off, and falling as it went airborne. U.S. officials said on Monday that at least seven people died.

Since the militants entered Kabul, the streets have been quiet but they are filled with Taliban, Sahel said, adding that he hasn’t seen any physical violence in the past few days.

Kabul resident Usman Yar also told Global News there is no violence right now, but the fear among many is palpable.

“We expected a lot of violence before the Taliban took Kabul, we expected that there would be chaos and we would be dead,” Yar said. “But fortunately, thank God, things are still good physically. But mentally, people are a little bit afraid.”

The Taliban’s quick rise back to power has “terrorized” some people, Sahel said.

“When they entered the city — keeping their past in mind — people are horrified since they entered similarly in 1996. People have that picture in their minds and people, mostly in Kabul, are intimidated. They have been horrified and kind of terrorized mentally,” he said.

“Mentally, people have been heartbroken,” Sahel continued.

“They have a lot of concerns about their futures, their dreams, about their lives, their individual freedoms and all the things they’ve had over the past 20 years.”

1:43 Canadian Afghans fear for families overseas amidst Taliban’s takeover Canadian Afghans fear for families overseas amidst Taliban’s takeover

Taliban 'amnesty' faces skepticism

On Tuesday, the Taliban declared an “amnesty” across Afghanistan, and is promising it’s a more inclusive force than it was during its previous reign. Many Afghans and international allies alike are wary of the pledges, though.

During those times, women were barred from attending school or working outside the home, and they had to wear the all-encompassing burqa and be accompanied by a male relative whenever they went outside. The Taliban also banned music, cut off the hands of thieves and stoned adulterers.

Enamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban’s cultural commission, made the amnesty promise, which offers a hint on how the Taliban might govern on a national level. However, his remarks remained vague as the Taliban are still negotiating with political leaders of the country’s fallen government; no formal handover deal has been announced.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan doesn’t want the women to be the victims anymore,” Samangani said. “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is ready to provide women with the environment to work and study, and the presence of women in different (government) structures according to Islamic law and in accordance with our cultural values.”

Michael O’Hanlon, director of research in foreign policy at the Brookings Institution in the United States, told Global News there’s no way to know if the Taliban will keep its promises.

“There is a way to try to increase our leverage, and that is basically to make clear as an international community that we will act together, or at least as many of us as can co-ordinate … on the kind of assistance we provide to a Taliban-run Afghanistan, and we will bury that based on behaviour,” he said.

“So I’m not suggesting that the world is going to give billions of dollars a year to a Taliban-run government … but I do think that hundreds of millions of dollars a year largely focused on humanitarian requirements, COVID response and these sorts of things are within reason.”

2:02 Afghan leadership to blame for Taliban takeover: NATO head Afghan leadership to blame for Taliban takeover: NATO head

In the last 20 years, Afghanistan has gained so much in terms of increased education and inclusivity, said Sahel. He doesn’t want to see that wiped out.

“Most of the people have a lot of emotions tied to these institutions, whether it’s democracy, the national flag, the national anthem, individual freedom, freedom of expression,” he said.

“We all want these things. The people want all these things. We want peace, which has to be an inclusive peace that respects and protects individuality here.”

'I can't help Afghanistan'

On Monday, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau said Canada won’t recognize the Taliban as Afghanistan’s government.

“When they were in government 20 years ago, Canada did not recognize them,” he told reporters.

“They have taken over and replaced a duly elected democratic government by force, and as you point out, they are a recognized terrorist organization under Canadian law.”

During the chaos, though, Canada and its allies have been working to get their diplomats, and Afghans who helped their forces during the war, out of the country.

Canada has broadened its humanitarian efforts to help resettle thousands of Afghan refugees. About 20,000 Afghans who have already left the country will be resettled by Canada’s newly expanded program.

Yar hopes he can come to Canada, or another western country, through an education scholarship.

“I can’t help Afghanistan, you know, and I should help myself and my future,” he said. “My father said that we are frozen in this war and this war is not going to end, so taking care of yourself is the best choice.”

As for Sahel, he has no plans on leaving just yet.

“I don’t want to leave the country in such a situation. I know I can’t do anything to change the situation … but I can at least stay in my country in this hard time, stay beside my home, beside my family and at least give some courage to the youngsters and my students,” he said.

“I can just encourage them, and that would be enough for me.”

–With files from Jackson Proskow and The Associated Press