COVID-19: N.S. reports 1 new case, active total drops to 22

Nova Scotia reported one new case of COVID-19 and three recoveries on Tuesday.

The new case is in Central Zone and is related to travel.

As of Tuesday, Nova Scotia has 22 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, one person is in hospital, in ICU.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,736 tests the day before.

As of Monday, 1,411,383 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 662,915 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Since April 1, there have been 4,187 positive COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths.

There are 4,138 resolved cases.

