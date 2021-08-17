COVID-19: N.S. reports 1 new case, active total drops to 22

Nova Scotia reported one new case of COVID-19 and three recoveries on Tuesday.
The new case is in Central Zone and is related to travel.
As of Tuesday, Nova Scotia has 22 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, one person is in hospital, in ICU.
READ MORE: COVID-19: N.S. reports 9 new cases from last 3 days, double-digit recoveries
Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,736 tests the day before.
As of Monday, 1,411,383 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 662,915 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.
Trending Stories
Since April 1, there have been 4,187 positive COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths.
There are 4,138 resolved cases.
Nova Scotia Health launches resource for those recovering from COVID-19
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments