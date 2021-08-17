Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: N.S. reports 1 new case, active total drops to 22

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted August 17, 2021 11:21 am
COVID-19: N.S. reports 1 new case, active total drops to 22 - image View image in full screen
The Canadian Press file

Nova Scotia reported one new case of COVID-19 and three recoveries on Tuesday.

The new case is in Central Zone and is related to travel.

As of Tuesday, Nova Scotia has 22 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, one person is in hospital, in ICU.

READ MORE: COVID-19: N.S. reports 9 new cases from last 3 days, double-digit recoveries

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,736 tests the day before.

As of Monday, 1,411,383 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 662,915 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Trending Stories

Since April 1, there have been 4,187 positive COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths.

There are 4,138 resolved cases.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia Health launches resource for those recovering from COVID-19' Nova Scotia Health launches resource for those recovering from COVID-19
Nova Scotia Health launches resource for those recovering from COVID-19 – Aug 6, 2021

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCOVID tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagCOVID-19 Nova Scotia tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers