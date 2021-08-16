COVID-19: N.S. reports 9 new cases from last 3 days, double-digit recoveries

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Nova Scotia reported nine new cases of COVID-19 and 10 recoveries since the last update on Aug. 13.

Only two were reported last Friday.

Out of the nine cases reported on Monday from the past 72 hours, five are in Central Zone. Three are travel-related, one is a close contact of a previously reported case, and one is under investigation.

READ MORE: COVID-19: N.S. reports 2 new cases and no recoveries on Friday

Two cases are in Eastern Zone. Both are travel-related. There are also two other travel-related cases in Northern Zone.

So far, Nova Scotia has 24 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, one person is in hospital, in ICU.

Nova Scotia Health Authority labs completed 2,936 tests on Aug. 13, 2,133 tests on Aug. 14, and 2,193 tests on Aug. 15.

Story continues below advertisement

6:11 Nova Scotia Health launches resource for those recovering from COVID-19 Nova Scotia Health launches resource for those recovering from COVID-19 – Aug 6, 2021

As of Sunday, 1,409,739 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 661,853 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Since April 1, there have been 4,187 positive COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths.

There are 4,135 resolved cases.