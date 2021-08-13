COVID-19: N.S. reports 2 new cases and no recoveries on Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported two new cases of COVID-19 and no recoveries on Friday, with 26 active cases remaining across the province.

One case is in the northern health zone and is related to travel. The other case is in the eastern zone and is under investigation.

One person is currently in ICU, said the province in a release.

There were 3,715 tests administered between Aug. 6 and 12 at the rapid-testing pop-up sites in Halifax, Dartmouth, Cole Harbour, Chester, Parrsboro, Baddeck, Amherst, Tatamagouche, Inverness and Sydney.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,517 tests the day before.

The number of COVID-19 vaccines administered as of Thursday was not provided by the province, adding that it “will be updated once available.”

Since April 1, there have been 4,178 positive COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths. Cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

There are 4,125 resolved cases.