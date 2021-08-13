SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: N.S. reports 2 new cases and no recoveries on Friday

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted August 13, 2021 1:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all federal workers' Canada to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all federal workers
Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc announced on Friday that the federal government will make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for all federal public servants by the fall. “The government of Canada has a large workforce and a large reach to help in the fight against COVID-19,” he told reporters.

Nova Scotia reported two new cases of COVID-19 and no recoveries on Friday, with 26 active cases remaining across the province.

One case is in the northern health zone and is related to travel. The other case is in the eastern zone and is under investigation.

One person is currently in ICU, said the province in a release.

READ MORE: COVID-19: N.S. reports 7 new cases, active total now above 20

There were 3,715 tests administered between Aug. 6 and 12 at the rapid-testing pop-up sites in Halifax, Dartmouth, Cole Harbour, Chester, Parrsboro, Baddeck, Amherst, Tatamagouche, Inverness and Sydney.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,517 tests the day before.

Click to play video: 'Is it ok to ask for proof of COVID-19 vaccine?' Is it ok to ask for proof of COVID-19 vaccine?
Is it ok to ask for proof of COVID-19 vaccine?

The number of COVID-19 vaccines administered as of Thursday was not provided by the province, adding that it “will be updated once available.”

Since April 1, there have been 4,178 positive COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths. Cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

There are 4,125 resolved cases.

