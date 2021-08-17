Nova Scotia massage therapist accused of sexual assault faces 12 more charges

Send this page to someone via email

A Nova Scotia massage therapist is facing 12 new charges related to a sexual assault investigation covering 2017 to 2019.

In a release, Halifax Regional Police said they received a report on July 14 about the incidents, which allegedly happened during massage therapy appointments.

Trevor Jordan Stevens, 34, was charged with three counts of sexual assault, three counts of assault, two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of assault causing bodily harm, one count of aggravated assault, and one count of assault by choking or strangling.

Stevens was also charged with another sexual assault last month for incidents that allegedly took place during the same time period. Those charges have not been tested in court.

In June, Stevens was found guilty of sexual assault, assault, overcoming resistance by attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle another person, and one count of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

The offences happened in January 2013 at Stevens’ home in Dartmouth, which is also where he operated his massage practice. Stevens was charged in 2018.

Stevens was a member of the Massage Therapists’ Association of Nova Scotia and his membership was suspended in late May after the association learned of the charges against him.

Stevens is due in court for a sentencing hearing in his June convictions on Nov. 26.