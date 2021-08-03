Dartmouth, N.S. massage therapist charged with another sexual assault

Send this page to someone via email

A massage therapist from Dartmouth, N.S., who was convicted of a violent sexual assault in June has been charged with another sexual assault.

In a statement, Halifax Regional Police spokesperson Const. John MacLeod said members of the police force’s sexual assault investigation team arrested Trevor Jordan Stevens, 34, on Tuesday.

Read more: Nova Scotia massage therapist found guilty of violent sexual assault

“On April 12, 2021, police received a report of a sexual assault that had occurred in Dartmouth by a massage therapist during appointments,” said MacLeod. “As a result of the investigation, SAIT members arrested the man today.”

The alleged incidents happened between 2017 and 2019. Stevens was scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Tuesday to face one count each of sexual assault and aggravated assault.

Story continues below advertisement

“Out of respect and concern for the victim’s privacy and wellbeing, we are not releasing any further details regarding the incident,” the statement said.

Second sexual assault charge

In June, Stevens was found guilty of sexual assault, assault, overcoming resistance by attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle another person, and one count of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

The offence happened in January 2013 at Stevens’ home in Dartmouth, which is also where he operated his massage practice. Stevens was charged in 2018.

Stevens was a member of the Massage Therapists’ Association of Nova Scotia and his membership was suspended in late May after the association learned of the charges against him.

Stevens is due in court for a sentencing hearing in that case on Nov. 26.