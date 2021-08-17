Quebec adds 323 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations keep climbing

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec reported 323 new COVID-19 infections but no additional deaths Tuesday as hospitalizations rose in the province.

Health officials say 67 per cent of the new cases are linked to people who are either unvaccinated or who received their first dose of the novel coronavirus vaccine less than two weeks ago.

Of the 323 new infections, 17 per cent are among those who have received a first shot two weeks ago or earlier while 16 per cent of new cases are among those who are fully vaccinated.

The government started providing the vaccination status about new cases — with Tuesday marking the first day of doing so.

The number of pandemic-related hospitalizations increased by six to 88. This includes 27 patients in intensive care units, which remains the same as the previous day.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Quebec’s daily COVID-19 rate could soon reach 2,000 again, François Legault says

The vaccination campaign, meanwhile, saw another 43,831 shots given since the last update. In Quebec, more than 11.8 million doses have been administered since the beginning of the rollout.

The province’s health minister says 74 per cent of Quebecers who are 12 and older are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

“We are on the verge of reaching our minimum objective” Christian Dubé said on Twitter. “We must continue to get our second doses quickly to surpass this goal.”

When it comes to screening, 13,956 tests were conducted Sunday, the most recent day for which that information is available.

The province’s case count has reached 382,319 while the health crisis has killed 11,242 Quebecers to date.

Recoveries from the virus have topped 368,000.