Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service battle fire on Main Street

Main Street is closed off as emergency crews tackle a fire in the 800 block.
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said the call came in around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the four-storey building.
Firefighters moved to a defensive attack due the dangerous conditions.
Main Street is expected to be closed for the rush hour Tuesday between Dufferin Avenue and Higgins Avenue.
Salter Street, Henderson Highway, and the Louise Bridge are alternate ways to into the downtown.
A reminder the Arlington bridge is closed for maintenance until Aug. 23.
More to come.
