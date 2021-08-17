Woman charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of B.C. man in Leduc

A B.C. man is dead and an Alberta woman has been charged with second-degree murder following an aggravated assault in Leduc Sunday afternoon.
RCMP, fire crews and EMS were called to Sparrow Drive near Airport Road at around 3 p.m. and found a victim of a serious assault.
Trending Stories
Patrick Ford, 44, of Port Alberni, B.C. died from his injuries.
A woman was arrested at the scene.
RCMP have charged 33-year-old Tyra Phillips of Lac La Biche, Alta., with second-degree murder.
Phillips is expected in Leduc Provincial Court on Aug. 19.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments