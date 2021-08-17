Menu

Crime

Woman charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of B.C. man in Leduc

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted August 17, 2021 12:07 am
A second degree murder charge has been laid after a deadly assault in Leduc Sunday, August 15, 2021. View image in full screen
A second degree murder charge has been laid after a deadly assault in Leduc Sunday, August 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

A B.C. man is dead and an Alberta woman has been charged with second-degree murder following an aggravated assault in Leduc Sunday afternoon.

RCMP, fire crews and EMS were called to Sparrow Drive near Airport Road at around 3 p.m. and found a victim of a serious assault.

Patrick Ford, 44, of Port Alberni, B.C. died from his injuries.

A woman was arrested at the scene.

RCMP have charged 33-year-old Tyra Phillips of Lac La Biche, Alta., with second-degree murder.

Phillips is expected in Leduc Provincial Court on Aug. 19.

