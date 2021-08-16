Menu

Traffic

1 dead, 3 injured after crash on Highway 22X near Calgary

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted August 16, 2021 7:56 pm
STARS Air Ambulance. View image in full screen
STARS Air Ambulance. File/Global News

One person was killed and three people injured in a crash east of Calgary on Monday.

The two-vehicle collision happened east of Indus after 4 p.m. along Highway 22X at Range Road 280, according to EMS.

EMS said STARS Air Ambulance transported two people to hospital and an ambulance took one person.

All are in “at least” serious condition, according to EMS.

Alberta 511 said Highway 22X from highways 791 to 797 was closed and advised people to expect major delays.

