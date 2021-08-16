1 dead, 3 injured after crash on Highway 22X near Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One person was killed and three people injured in a crash east of Calgary on Monday.

The two-vehicle collision happened east of Indus after 4 p.m. along Highway 22X at Range Road 280, according to EMS.

EMS said STARS Air Ambulance transported two people to hospital and an ambulance took one person.

All are in “at least” serious condition, according to EMS.

Alberta 511 said Highway 22X from highways 791 to 797 was closed and advised people to expect major delays.

Advertisement