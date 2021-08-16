Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Alberta police watchdog says alleged hostage taking suspect was alone when officers shot him

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 16, 2021 7:49 pm
Alberta's police watchdog says a man shot by RCMP was alone when he was killed August 14, 2021. View image in full screen
Alberta's police watchdog says a man shot by RCMP was alone when he was killed August 14, 2021. File / Global News

Alberta’s police watchdog says a suspect in an alleged hostage taking was alone when he was fatally shot by officers during a weekend standoff at an oilfield battery site.

RCMP said Saturday that they were called about a suspect who allegedly had a hostage in a rural area 10 kilometres west of Sunchild and O’Chiese First Nation, Alta.

Read more: Suspect in Edmonton suspicious death killed by RCMP

Police said they believed the man was armed and, while on scene, learned that he was a suspect in a recent suspicious death north of Edmonton’s downtown.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team said in a news release that Mounties were originally investigating an armed carjacking in Parkland County, and that the suspect repeatedly contacted police and told them he was armed and had a hostage.

Story continues below advertisement

ASIRT said police found the stolen truck and used a dog to track the 39-year-old man to a building at an oilfield battery site, and officers tried to convince him to surrender.

Trending Stories

The release says the man stepped outside of the building and “initiated a confrontation” with police, which prompted one officer to fire a weapon that uses “less lethal rounds”, and other officers then fatally shot the man with their service weapons.

“A 12-gauge pistol grip pump-action shotgun, as well as live and spent shotgun ammunition, were recovered on scene,” the ASIRT release said Monday.

“The scene was subsequently cleared and it was determined that during the period of containment, the man had been alone in the outbuilding.”

Read more: Edmonton homicide detectives investigate suspicious death in Whyte Avenue area

The man’s name has not been released. Police said no officers were hurt.

ASIRT said the events leading up to the fatal shooting at the oilfield battery site, and any offences that may have been committed by the man, including the carjacking and possible homicide, remain under investigation by police.

The watchdog says its investigation will focus on the events related to the containment at the oilfield battery site and the use of force that ultimately resulted in the man’s death.

Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
RCMP tagEdmonton police tagASIRT tagAlberta Serious Incident Response Team tagEdmonton homicide tagRocky Mountain House tagEdmonton Suspicious Death tagEdmonton death tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers